Sundar Pichai reacts to free JEE Main and SAT mock tests on Google Gemini: ‘If I could turn back time’

Reacting to the post, Sundar Pichai shared his thoughts with a touch of nostalgia. He wrote, “If I could turn back time.... excited for SATs last week and JEE Main this week in Gemini at no cost.”

In the caption, Google Gemini wrote, “Building on last week’s announcement of practice SATs in Gemini, you can now also take full length mock JEE Main tests in Gemini at no cost.”

Google Gemini has expanded its exam preparation offerings by introducing free full length mock tests for JEE Main, following the rollout of practice SATs last week. The update was announced by the official handle of Google Gemini on X, along with a demo video showcasing how students can attempt the tests directly on the platform.

Social media reacts Pichai’s comment quickly gained traction, garnering more than 123,000 views and sparking a wave of reactions.

One user commented, “This is a game changer for students who cannot afford expensive coaching.” Another wrote, “Free full length mocks inside Gemini sounds unreal. Technology is finally levelling the field.” A third user said, “As a JEE aspirant, this feels like a blessing.” Another reaction read, “AI is genuinely being used for education now, not just productivity.” One user added, “Wish something like this existed when we were preparing for exams.” Yet another wrote, “Great initiative by Google for Indian students.”

Google leadership highlights India focus Google Vice President for Google Labs, Gemini and AI Studio Josh Woodward also responded to the announcement, underlining the company’s focus on student needs in India. He wrote, “Good morning India! A lot of you asked for full length mock JEE Main tests in @GeminiApp at no cost, done! Good luck on your prep! Last week, SAT. This week, JEE. What other global exams would be most helpful?”

