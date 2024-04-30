Meet Jeffree, Sundar Pichai's ‘best work partner'. Google CEO shares photos

Google CEO Sundar Pichai delighted his followers by sharing two adorable snapshots of his furry companion, affectionately referring to him as his "best work partner". Google CEO Sundar Pichai(AP)

Jeffree, his pet dog and a certified "doogler", is a regular visitor at the Google headquarters and occasionally steals the spotlight on Pichai's social media feeds.

See Sundar Pichai's post on his pet dog:

In November, Pichai had shared a photo of Jeffree sitting on a pavement along with other pooches. “Jeffree and friends,” the Indian-origin business leader had said in the caption.

On National Dog Day in 2022, Pichai shared photos of pet dogs of a bunch of Google employees, saying that seeing these pets, or “dooglers”, was one of the highlights of returning to office after the pandemic.

“Seeing dooglers at the office is definitely a highlight of returning to campus. Thanks to Diana, Peter, Carter, Chris, Olivia, Juan, Tatiana, and Traci for sharing these pics,” Pichai wrote.