Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Trending / Sunil Gavaskar poses for the camera at Sachin Railway Station in Gujarat, Tendulkar reacts

Sunil Gavaskar poses for the camera at Sachin Railway Station in Gujarat, Tendulkar reacts

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 28, 2023 06:50 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar couldn’t resist reacting to Sunil Gavaskar’s picture at a railway station in Gujarat.

Indian cricket commentator and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar took to Instagram to share a picture of himself at Sachin railway station. He even praised the people of the last century for their foresight in naming the station in Gujarat after his ‘favourite cricketer’. Not just this, he even tagged Sachin Tendulkar in his post, who couldn’t resist dropping a comment.

Read| MS Dhoni cleans a fan's bike with his shirt before signing it. Watch

Sunil Gavaskar at Sachin Railway Station near Gujarat’s Surat. (Instagram/@gavaskarsunilofficial)

“What foresight of those in the last century to name a railway station near Surat after one of the all time greats of our game and my favourite cricketer but more importantly my favourite person,” reads the caption to the picture shared on Instagram. The photo shows Gavaskar posing at Sachin Railway Station, pointing towards its name.

But before we reveal Tendulkar’s reaction, take a look at the Instagram post here:

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Tendulkar commented, “Your words mean a lot, Gavaskar sir. Happy to see that the weather at Sachin is Sunny!”

Check out how others reacted to this post:

“You are at a railway station and people are unaware of your presence,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Sir, I stay in Sachin only which is in Surat. What a great picture of yours.”

“The guy sleeping on the bench doesn’t know who he is missing,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Just 1 km away from my house.”

“Welcome to Sachin,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth added, “Welcome to Gujarat sir.”

“Yes, sir, it is an excellent co-incidence. Sachin has been known as an industrial area near Surat for a very long time but then came the iconic cricketer from the same name in the late 1980s,” remarked a seventh.

The post was shared a few hours ago. It has since received over 36,000 likes. What are your thoughts on this?

Also Read| Irfan Pathan’s son, nephews shine as player escorts in World Cup final

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
sunil gavaskar sachin tendulkar railway station
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP