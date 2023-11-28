Sunil Gavaskar poses for the camera at Sachin Railway Station in Gujarat, Tendulkar reacts

Indian cricket commentator and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar took to Instagram to share a picture of himself at Sachin railway station. He even praised the people of the last century for their foresight in naming the station in Gujarat after his ‘favourite cricketer’. Not just this, he even tagged Sachin Tendulkar in his post, who couldn’t resist dropping a comment.

Sunil Gavaskar at Sachin Railway Station near Gujarat’s Surat. (Instagram/@gavaskarsunilofficial)

“What foresight of those in the last century to name a railway station near Surat after one of the all time greats of our game and my favourite cricketer but more importantly my favourite person,” reads the caption to the picture shared on Instagram. The photo shows Gavaskar posing at Sachin Railway Station, pointing towards its name.

But before we reveal Tendulkar’s reaction, take a look at the Instagram post here:

Tendulkar commented, “Your words mean a lot, Gavaskar sir. Happy to see that the weather at Sachin is Sunny!”

Check out how others reacted to this post:

“You are at a railway station and people are unaware of your presence,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Sir, I stay in Sachin only which is in Surat. What a great picture of yours.”

“The guy sleeping on the bench doesn’t know who he is missing,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Just 1 km away from my house.”

“Welcome to Sachin,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth added, “Welcome to Gujarat sir.”

“Yes, sir, it is an excellent co-incidence. Sachin has been known as an industrial area near Surat for a very long time but then came the iconic cricketer from the same name in the late 1980s,” remarked a seventh.

The post was shared a few hours ago. It has since received over 36,000 likes. What are your thoughts on this?

