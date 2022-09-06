'Supawvisor' dog likes to inspect pages as they get printed. Watch viral video

A video of a cute Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever dog has been shared on Instagram. It opens to show how she is absolutely mesmerised by how a printer works and considers herself the 'supawviser' who overlooks its workings. She even happens to give the printed papers a little lick as they come fresh out of the printer. This hilarious action on part of the pooch has been making people chuckle. The dog video has been shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to this adorable dog named Noodle who can be seen in this video. The page has over 39,500 devoted followers on it, who look forward to daily updates, both photos and videos, of this doggo's daily adventures and cute antics.

"She takes her job seriously," reads a part of the caption that has been shared along with the adorable and funny dog video. It has a good chance of making you laugh out loud and even go 'aww,' owing to its sheer cuteness. And if you're having a bad day, fret not, as this video is sure to paste a smile to your face.

Watch the adorable dog video right here:

This video was posted on August 22 and has already received over 53,500 likes.

"Honestly more impressed that you own a home printer," wrote a user on Instagram. "I have a cat which has the same job in my house," said a second. "Waiting to retrieve," said a third.