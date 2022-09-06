Home / Trending / 'Supawvisor' dog likes to inspect pages as they get printed. Watch viral video

'Supawvisor' dog likes to inspect pages as they get printed. Watch viral video

trending
Published on Sep 06, 2022 08:06 PM IST

This Instagram video demonstrates how a lovely puppy designates herself as the ‘supawvisor’ and monitors the operations of a printer.

The 'supawvisor; dog enjoys examining printed pages.&nbsp;(Instagram/@noodlethetoller)
The 'supawvisor; dog enjoys examining printed pages. (Instagram/@noodlethetoller)
BySohini Sengupta

A video of a cute Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever dog has been shared on Instagram. It opens to show how she is absolutely mesmerised by how a printer works and considers herself the 'supawviser' who overlooks its workings. She even happens to give the printed papers a little lick as they come fresh out of the printer. This hilarious action on part of the pooch has been making people chuckle. The dog video has been shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to this adorable dog named Noodle who can be seen in this video. The page has over 39,500 devoted followers on it, who look forward to daily updates, both photos and videos, of this doggo's daily adventures and cute antics.

"She takes her job seriously," reads a part of the caption that has been shared along with the adorable and funny dog video. It has a good chance of making you laugh out loud and even go 'aww,' owing to its sheer cuteness. And if you're having a bad day, fret not, as this video is sure to paste a smile to your face.

Watch the adorable dog video right here:

This video was posted on August 22 and has already received over 53,500 likes.

"Honestly more impressed that you own a home printer," wrote a user on Instagram. "I have a cat which has the same job in my house," said a second. "Waiting to retrieve," said a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog. viral video viral instagram cute video + 3 more
dog. viral video viral instagram cute video + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out