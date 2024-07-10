Suresh Pillai shares how he became chef after starting as a security guard, recalls ‘rough start’ in life

Celebrity chef Suresh Pillai took to X to recall a time when he was working as a security guard. He also posted how, during his struggling days as a 17-year-old, a person lent him a helping hand and got him a job, which initiated his journey in the restaurant industry. Lastly, he added how he repaid the man’s kindness after years. The image shows chef Suresh Pillai with a person who hired him when he was just 17 and working as a security guard. (X/@chef_pillai)

“I had a pretty rough start to my late teens, working as a security guard day in and day out. I wanted to do something else, but nothing really panned out. Even after walking up to almost all the stores at Bishop Jerome Nagar in Kollam, I ended up at what was my last option: Restaurant ‘Chef King’,” he wrote.

In the following lines, Pillai added, “Wearing my worn-out slippers and a weak smile plastered to my face, I walked up to the reception to ask for a job, ANY job for that matter. That’s when I met Mani Sir. He looked at me, sized up this weak-looking 17-year-old kid and asked: ‘What jobs can you do?’ I replied - ‘I have worked at a small tea shop once’. ‘We don’t need anyone right now - but let me see’. He went in, and came back after a bit, and told me 3 words that changed my life: ‘You can join’. And I finally had a real job, with a monthly salary of ₹450”.

In the following lines of his viral post, he spoke more about the man who helped him during his testing times and how he repaid his kindness. He concluded his post with a picture.

Suresh Pillai worked as a head chef in Coconut Grove. After that, he assumed the position of Chef de Partie in three different restaurants - The Leela Palaces, Kumarakom Lake Resort, and Veeraswamy. He then joined the Purpple Poppadum as sous chef, followed by his stint at head chef in Cinnamon Culture Ltd. He held the post of sous chef and head chef in several other places. Once, he also appeared as a BBC Master Chef professional Contestant. Finally, in 2021, he founded RCP Hospitality Pvt Ltd · Full-time.

