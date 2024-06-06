4 men leave safety of shelter amid fierce storm to help strangers. Watch viral video

A video capturing the compassion of strangers in the face of danger has gone viral on social media. The footage shows a group of people working together to help strangers amid a fierce storm. It is possible that the video will fill your heart with a warm, fuzzy feeling. The image shows a group of men helping strangers during a fierce storm. (Instagram/goodnews_movement)

Goodnews Movement shared the incredible video on Instagram. “HEROES: Group of people taking shelter from a dangerous storm risk their lives to go back outside and help these strangers stranded in a very dangerous situation,” they wrote.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The video opens to show a group of people standing inside a shelter with two strangers stuck amid a fierce storm. Within moments, three people from the shelter go out to get them while a fourth one uses all his might to keep the door open amid the strong winds. The video ends with all of them safely inside the shelter.

Take a look a this video:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has accumulated more than 1.2 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“With that strong wind, with a child, I'm impressed that they didn't fly away or couldn't see a safer route. An amazing group of people helped this mom and her child to find a safe place. Heroes,” posted an Instagram user.

“It is so important to know and remember that people do care and help each other!” shared another.

“Awesome. Always good to form chains in those scenarios so there is strength to pull back,” commented a third.

“Not all heroes wear capes!” expressed a fourth.

“Warms my heart. Be kind, and help others until you need help yourself (tell me the day won’t come when you can’t use a stranger’s hand or someone you know lifting you up one way or another). This is human kindness. Most humans have it, know it, and aren’t afraid to use it whenever. Reach out. It feels good,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this video of strangers helping each other in times of difficulty? Did the footage leave you with a warm feeling in your heart?