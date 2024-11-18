Suspicious 'one-dish' restaurants pop up on Zomato. The only thing they sell is...

Users on social media flagged a bizarre trend cropping up on Zomato wherein restaurants offering just one food item were seen on the app in areas of Chandigarh. The outlets have only been offering a single dish at bizarrely-high prices and netizens are confused about what the food item is. In a Reddit post, a user claimed that such restaurants, with no reviews or only negative reviews, have been spotted by many Zomato users in the past few days. In a Reddit post, a user claimed that such one-dish restaurants have been spotted on Zomato in Chandigarh.(Reuters, X/@nitish_an)

"Came across some odd listings on Zomato in Chandigarh - so-called 'restaurants' that only offer a single dish, priced absurdly high. It's got me wondering: could these be fronts for money laundering or some other shady business?" read the post.

Bizarre names, high prices

What's even more confusing is the name of dishes. From 'Naughty Strawberry' to 'Blue Adventure' to 'Citrus Punch', the names do not clarify what the food item being sold is but that has not stopped users from speculating about the kind of goods being sold.

The user also said in that to investigate the items being sold, he tried to place an order for the same but received no delivery. "I tried placing an order but it got automatically cancelled after sometime and the restaurant is now showing as closed," he wrote. (Also read: Zomato delivery agent in Gujarat rides with child, wins praise online. Watch)

Take a look at the post here:

Conspiracy theories float

While many called the outlets as fronts for drug delivery or money laundering, others claimed that the names of the dishes referred to vape flavours.

The user asked Zomato customers on Reddit if they had seen similar outlets in their areas. "Has anyone else noticed similar patterns in other cities? Or does anyone have an idea what's really going on here? Would love to hear your thoughts!"

Some users floated conspiracy theories about what the restaurants could be selling, others wanted to try it for themselves to see what they receive. "If this is anything illegal, it is too risky to run with gig apps as the business is in the public eye," wrote one of them.

Many users also shared the screenshots on X, formerly Twitter, tagging Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and Chandigarh Police to investigate the suspicious outlets.

HT.com has reached out to Zomato for a statement. This story will be updated when a response is received.

(Also read: Old video of Deepinder Goyal resurfaces, CEO says 'Don't hire people looking…')