Swara Bhaskar’s dad corrects a typo in her tweet with a witty reply

Swara Bhaskar recently took to Twitter to share a post about her home library. The actor posted pictures of her wall to wall bookshelf. The post impressed people and many shared appreciative comments about her love for reading, including her dad C Uday Bhaskar. His tweet, however, has also sparked laughter as besides praising her library, he also wittily pointed out a typo in Swara’s tweet.

While sharing the pictures Swara Bhaskar wrote, “Moving back to my new ‘old house’… Obviously the first thing to be unpacked & set up are my books in this wall to wall bookshelf- already my favourite spot in the house. Here’s a peak at what all literature, philosophy, non-fiction & self-help I’ve got on my reading list!”

Her dad while replying, shared “Bravo @ReallySwara for giving books top billing in your 'new old' house & impressive range of authors....but ...ahem....minor tweak....peek instead of peak?”

Take a look at the posts:

Bravo @ReallySwara for giving books top billing in your 'new old' house & impressive range of authors....but ...ahem....minor tweak....peek instead of peak ? https://t.co/DxYiGopvMn — C Uday Bhaskar (@theUdayB) July 29, 2021

Since being shared, his reply has gathered more than 600 likes. It has also prompted people to share various comments.

😊😊 — Basir Ahmed, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) (@BASIR_IFS) July 29, 2021

Very proud moment for a able father to see his children endeavouring to carry forward his legacy beyond his reach! — Taritkumarbiswas (@Taritkumarbisw2) July 30, 2021

Loved the conversation. For the first time really enjoyed the Twitter for whatever it is. Let more such Tweets come in — Rajeev Kasewa (@rkasewa) July 29, 2021

Desi parents 😂 🤣 😂 🤣 — jalebi bhai 🇮🇳 (@satyanas) July 30, 2021

“Ah, you ‘picked’ the mistake nicely sir,” wrote a Twitter user. “This piqued my interest,” shared another.

What are your thoughts on this Twitter interaction between Swara Bhaskar and her dad?