Swiggy Instamart's variable pricing from the same location raises eyebrows, company reacts

Ordering food and groceries online has become a major part of our lives. We can simply get anything we want in the comfort of our homes within minutes. While such delivery apps surely make our lives easy, they may sometimes show you the difference in the pricing of products. Recently, an X user highlighted this same issue when he and his wife were ordering groceries from Swiggy Instamart and had variable prices from the same location. The X user shared the snapshots to show the difference in pricing.

"Looks like @Swiggy Instamart has variable pricing. This is me and my wife ordering from the same location in Bangalore. Look at the price of the Lavash. Why?" wrote Pranav B as he shared the post. He also added screenshots of the products from the app. (Also Read: Woman highlights ‘Swiggy scam’ after paying ₹150 for cake delivery from 1.8 km away. Company says this)

This post was shared on May 18. Since being posted, it has gained more than two lakh views. The share also has close to 400 likes and numerous comments.

The official X handle of Swiggy also replied to it and said, "Hi Pranav, we'd like to check this and know why there is a difference. Can we please have the complete screenshots and registered details via DM?"

An individual wrote, "Yes it is, and those pricing depends on how frequent you order. For infrequent users, they give discounted price on some products to attract the users, but only on first usage from that outlet. For example, if you order it second time, that discounted price will be gone."

A second said, "The first user has put the last packet from the stock in the cart, so for the second user, they'll procure from Blinkit. Hence the cost difference."

"This is because IOS and android has different apps. Sometime they can fetch different stores which are almost at equal proximity to your location. And depending on stock availability at a particular store they adjust the price," commented a third.

A fourth shared, "I think it is inventory based discount.Maybe they just had one last in stock with discounted price and the next onwards in stock was on full price. It happens."