Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
‘Swindler, Scam Altman’: Elon Musk after Sam Altman mocks his $97.4 billion bid for OpenAI

BySanya Jain
Feb 11, 2025 09:02 AM IST

A group of investors led by Elon Musk has offered to buy the nonprofit that controls OpenAI for $97.4 billion. How Sam Altman responded.

A group of investors led by Elon Musk has offered to buy the nonprofit that controls OpenAI for nearly $100 billion, marking an escalation in the old clash between the Tesla chief and the artificial intelligence company he co-founded. With the unsolicited bid of $97.4 billion, Musk said he hopes to return OpenAI to being “the open-source, safety-focused force for good it once was.”

Tesla founder Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. (AFP file)
Tesla founder Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. (AFP file)

However, Musk may have a long way to go before he can control OpenAI, at least if company chief Sam Altman has a say in the matter.

Sam Altman mocked Elon Musk’s offer on the social media platform owned by Musk. “No thank you but we will buy twitter for $9.74 billion if you want,” he wrote, taking a jibe at Musk’s takeover of Twitter for $44 billion in 2022 and the company’s since-reduced valuation.

The post drew a sharp rejoinder from Musk, who wrote “Swindler” in the comments section.

This was followed by a video of Sam Altman the Tesla chief shared with the caption “Scam Altman.”

A brief history of the Musk-Altman feud

Elon Musk and Sam Altman’s rivalry, rooted in their conflicting visions for AI, has intensified over the years. Musk, a co-founder turned critic of OpenAI, has repeatedly attacked Altman, accusing him of prioritising profit over AI’s ethical development. Their feud escalated in 2023 when Musk launched his own AI startup, xAI, to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and further in 2024 when he sued OpenAI for its ties to Microsoft.

In 2025, their conflict took a political turn with Stargate, a $500 billion AI project announced by former U.S. President Donald Trump and Altman. While Trump praised Altman’s leadership, Musk dismissed Stargate as financially dubious and personally attacked Altman on X. Altman responded by questioning Musk’s motives, fuelling an increasingly public and politically charged AI power struggle.

