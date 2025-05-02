'Tactics to divide us’: Army veteran’s viral message calls for unity after Pahalgam terror attack

As the country mourns the Pahalgam terror attack victims, a retired army officer and gallantry award recipient has called for unity, urging citizens not to fall into the trap of communal division that, he says, is exactly what the terrorists want. The video amassed more than 4 million views. (Instagram/@deepbhagat)

Brigadier Deep Bhagat (Retd), a decorated Indian Army veteran with over 30 years in service and a recipient of a gallantry award for neutralising Pakistani terrorists, spoke out in an Instagram video shared by his son, content creator Anish Bhagat.

“It’s a tactic. To divide us on communal lines,” Brigadier Bhagat said when asked if he believed the Pahalgam attack was targeted at Hindus. “No, it was against Indians,” he clarified, adding that those behind the massacre were trying to create psychological unrest and provoke religious tensions across the country.

The former officer emphasised the need to remain united in the face of such tactics. “They are playing a psychological game to create fights in our country on religious grounds. And that’s the real aim,” he added.

When Anish Bhagat asked what gave him the courage during his own missions against terrorists in his early years, Brigadier Bhagat credited his faith. “My faith in Hanuman ji,” he said simply.

A large section of the internet lauded the Army veteran for his insight.

"You are a true patriot," wrote a user.

Another added, “Totally agreed, as an Indian we should stand united”

A user wrote, “Thank you for making this video so well. we need this right now more than ever.”

The video has clocked over 4.2 million views since being shared.

The attack

The April 22 terror attack occurred in the picturesque region of Pahalgam, a popular destination in Kashmir known for its scenic valleys and trekking trails. Terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists in Baisaran Valley, which is accessible only by foot or horseback.

At least 25 Indian tourists and one Nepali national lost their lives in what eyewitnesses described as a horrifying massacre. Survivors recalled being fired at from close range, and some reported that the men were specifically targeted.