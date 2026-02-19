Taiwan President William Lai accidentally splashed with vomit during temple visit, video goes viral
Taiwan President William Lai said that some of Lin’s family members had recently contracted norovirus and that the chairman may have fallen ill as well.
Taiwan President William Lai was unintentionally splashed with vomit during a temple visit held as part of Chinese New Year prayers, in an incident that was caught on camera and later circulated widely across social media platforms.
According to a report by Mothership, the incident occurred on February 18 when Lai was visiting the Sacrificial Rites Martial Temple along with Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che and other politicians. The group was addressing temple-goers during a public event when the unexpected moment unfolded.
Lai was standing beside temple chairman Lin Pei-huo while Tainan mayoral candidate Chen Ting-fei delivered a speech. During the event, Lin appeared visibly unwell, blinking rapidly and clenching his fists before turning his head and covering his mouth.
Video footage shows Lin struggling to contain himself before vomiting into his hand. He then stepped back and leaned against a nearby table as the gathering briefly descended into confusion.
The footage suggests that Lai narrowly avoided the worst of the incident, though some vomit splashed onto his shoulder.
Despite the disruption, Lai, who previously worked as a doctor, reportedly checked on Lin afterwards. Addressing the crowd, the president said that some of Lin’s family members had recently contracted norovirus and that the chairman may have fallen ill as well. He added that Lin’s condition had stabilised.
Lin later apologised for the incident, explaining that his son and daughter-in-law had been affected by norovirus and that he might also have contracted it.
“I’m really sorry, I couldn’t help it,” he said, adding that he intended to rest rather than seek medical treatment immediately.
(Also Read: Taiwanese airline apologises for asking dead flight attendant for sick leave paperwork)
Social media reactions
Meanwhile, the video quickly spread across Taiwanese social media, where users reacted to the awkward moment. While some expressed concern for the chairman’s health, others commented on how abruptly the formal event was disrupted.
“Some circumstances are beyond human control. Illness does not discriminate by status or strength. Let us show patience and compassion to those who suffer. Jesus Heals,” one user commented.
“He is an old man probably felt sick and stayed out of respect but his body couldnt hold it back anymore we are all humans I hope the old man is doing fine and feeling better,” wrote another.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
