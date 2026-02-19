Taiwan President William Lai accidentally splashed with vomit during temple visit, video goes viral

Taiwan President William Lai was unintentionally splashed with vomit during a temple visit held as part of Chinese New Year prayers, in an incident that was caught on camera and later circulated widely across social media platforms. The incident occurred on February 18. (X/@EngineerNGR)

According to a report by Mothership, the incident occurred on February 18 when Lai was visiting the Sacrificial Rites Martial Temple along with Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che and other politicians. The group was addressing temple-goers during a public event when the unexpected moment unfolded.

Lai was standing beside temple chairman Lin Pei-huo while Tainan mayoral candidate Chen Ting-fei delivered a speech. During the event, Lin appeared visibly unwell, blinking rapidly and clenching his fists before turning his head and covering his mouth.

Video footage shows Lin struggling to contain himself before vomiting into his hand. He then stepped back and leaned against a nearby table as the gathering briefly descended into confusion.

The footage suggests that Lai narrowly avoided the worst of the incident, though some vomit splashed onto his shoulder.