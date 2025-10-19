Search
Sun, Oct 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Taiwanese airline apologises for asking dead flight attendant for sick leave paperwork

ByBhavya Sukheja
Published on: Oct 19, 2025 03:24 pm IST

EVA Air has apologised for requesting paperwork from an employee after her death, sparking anger and protests in Taiwan.

A Taiwanese airline has issued an apology for requesting paperwork related to a sick leave application from an employee after her death. According to a report by The Independent, a 34-year-old EVA Air flight attendant, surnamed Sun, died on October 10, days after feeling unwell during a flight from Milan to Taoyuan, Taiwan. She was admitted to the hospital after her condition worsened and later died.

EVA Air flight attendant, identified by her surname Sun, died on October 10.(Unsplash/Representational image)
EVA Air flight attendant, identified by her surname Sun, died on October 10.(Unsplash/Representational image)

Sun first felt unwell on September 24 during a long-haul flight from Milan to Taoyuan. She was treated at a nearby clinic after landing, but her condition deteriorated over the following days, The Independent reported.

She was admitted to a hospital on September 26 and later transferred to another hospital on October 8. She died two days later.

However, shortly after her death, a representative from EVA Air reportedly sent a message to her phone requesting proof of her sick leave application. Her family said they were forced to respond by sending a copy of her death certificate.

Following public backlash, EVA Air issued a statement saying it was “deeply saddened” by her passing and expressing “deepest apologies” to her family. The airline said the request was made by an employee “insufficiently familiar with their work duties.”

(Also Read: Plane makes emergency landing after battery in luggage catches fire mid-air. Watch)

Investigation underway

The case triggered widespread anger in Taiwan after a colleague of the deceased disclosed the incident online, alleging that flight attendants are routinely overworked and discouraged from taking sick leave. “This was not some regrettable coincidence, but the result of systemic and long-term indifference to crew members’ health,” the anonymous user wrote.

The controversy then prompted EVA Air and Taiwanese authorities to launch a joint investigation into whether Sun was denied proper medical leave or support before her death.

At a press conference on Friday, EVA Air president Sun Chia-Ming said, “The departure of Ms Sun is the pain in our hearts forever. We will carry out the investigation with the most responsible attitude.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Taiwanese airline apologises for asking dead flight attendant for sick leave paperwork
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On