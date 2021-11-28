Tale about man going back to school at the age of 77 inspires people. Watch

It is never too later to learn. And this video of an 81-year-old man perfectly shows that. Shared on Twitter, the post showcases how he went back to school at the age of 77 to fulfill his lifelong dream of learning. There is a chance that his story will leave you inspired.

The video, along with a descriptive caption, is posted on the official Twitter handle called GoodNewsCorrespondent. “My grandfather is 81 years old. At 9, he left school to go work. He always dreamed of reading - at 77 we enrolled him in school. He fulfilled his dream and now dedicates several hours a day to his studies. He taught us to never give up,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The video shows the elderly man reading a book. Take a look at the clip:

(Brazil) "My grandfather is 81 years old. At 9, he left school to go work. He always dreamed of reading—at 77 we enrolled him in school. He fulfilled his dream & now dedicates several hours a day to his studies. He taught us to never give up.”🎥rebeca.scspic.twitter.com/ijIF9uF20d — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) November 27, 2021

The video has been posted a few hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 18,000 views and counting. It has also gathered tons of appreciative comments from people.

“We take the ability to learn and read for granted. Thank you for reminding us how blessed we are and also how much we have to learn about the rest of the world,” wrote a Twitter user. “So beautiful,” expressed another. “Ability to read opens up a whole new world. Great inspiration to all. Heartwarming. Family rightfully proud,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

