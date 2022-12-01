Home / Trending / Tamil Nadu fishermen and forest department rescue dolphins stuck in fishing net

Tamil Nadu fishermen and forest department rescue dolphins stuck in fishing net

trending
Published on Dec 01, 2022 04:39 PM IST

Several fishermen and officials from forest department in Tamil Nadu rescued two dolphins stuck in fishing nets.

Fishermen save dolphins in Tamil Nadu.(Twitter/@Supriya Sahu)
Fishermen save dolphins in Tamil Nadu.(Twitter/@Supriya Sahu)
ByVrinda Jain

In Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, a group of fishermen and employees from the forest department freed two dolphins from fishing nets. IAS official Supriya Sahu uploaded a touching video of the fisherman freeing one of the dolphins from the net and pushing it into the water so it could go back to its natural habitat.

In the short video, the fishermen can be seen quickly untangling the dolphin from the nets. Once the nets are detangled, they take the fish back to the water. At first, the dolphin struggles a bit to swim back but eventually goes deep into the ocean.

The post's caption read, "Tamil Nadu Forest Team & local fishermen successfully rescued and released two dolphins caught in a fishing net in keelkarai Range, Ramanathapuram District today. Great power of fruitful community engagement. We will honour these real Heroes. Kudos Jagdish, DFO Ramnad #TNForest"

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared just a day back. After being shared, it has been viewed 29,000 times, has 1800 likes and several comments. Many appreciated the fishermen's efforts.

A person in the Twitter comments said, "So sweet Kudos to Tamil Nadu forest team and fisherman." A second person said, "Congratulations to both teams for having rescued and released the dolphins." "Excellent, these fishermen should be rewarded," said a third. Many others have said, "Great efforts."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dolphin tamil nadu animal rescue + 1 more
dolphin tamil nadu animal rescue

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out