Tamil Nadu forest official holds umbrella over sleeping baby elephant during rescue mission. Watch

A sweet video of a forest official helping a baby elephant to sleep in peace was posted online. Since being shared, the video has won people’s hearts. The sweet video shows a man holding an umbrella to protect the sleeping jumbo from the sunlight during a rescue mission.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu tweeted the video along with an explanatory caption. “Sharing this heartwarming video where you can see #TNForesters provide shade to the sleeping baby elephant during their successful efforts to unite the baby with her mother. Their compassion, care and thoughtfulness made the entire effort worthwhile,” she shared.

Take a look at the video:

Sharing this heartwarming video where you can see #TNForesters providing shade to the sleeping baby elephant during their successful efforts to unite the baby with her mother. Their compassion, care and thoughtfullness made the entire effort worthwhile. #TNForest pic.twitter.com/npR8mV5E21 — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) September 7, 2022

Since being shared, the video has accumulated nearly 58,000 views and the numbers are increasing. The share has also gathered more than 3,200 likes and counting. The post has also received several appreciative comments from people.

“So sweet of him. Kindly post the other part of the thread Supriya, if you have it. It would be nice to see the baby uniting with her mum,” requested a Twitter user. “That's why that little cutie was following them without any fear,” expressed another. “I need this level of care during my sleep,” joked a third. “Awesome gesture,” wrote a fourth.