Taylor Swift mocked for her handwriting, font of latest letter to fans: ‘Can barely read’

Taylor Swift was mocked by several social media users for her handwriting in the latest letter posted on her website. The pop star announced that she now officially owns the master records of her first six albums. She also posted photos of her with her albums on X and Instagram. However, her emotional letter to fans was only available on her site. Taylor Swift posted an emotional letter for her fans(X)

“I’m trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow. A flashback sequence of all the times I daydreamed about, wished for, and prayed away for a chance to get to tell you this news. All the times I was thisssss close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through. I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now. I’ve been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening. I really get to say these words: All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs to me,” Swift wrote in the latter.

While fans cheered for the Grammy winner, some mocked the font of her letter.

“yall i can barely read taylors handwriting 😭😭” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Not Taylor making me read her messy ass handwriting in teeny tiny font. Ma’am. We’re old now. Increase the font size,” another one added.

“You have to respect Taylor’s commitment to using the most illegible fonts in typographical history,” a third fan tweeted.

Taylor Swift further explained that she owns all her music videos, concert films, and album art now.

"To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty casual about it," she added. “To my fans, you know how important this has been to me — so much so that I meticulously re-recorded and released four albums, calling them Taylor’s Versions. The passionate support you showed those albums and the success you found giving The Eras Tour into why I was able to buy back my music. I can’t thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I have dedicated my life to, but never owned until now. All I’ve ever wanted was the opportunity to work hard enough to be able to one day purchase my music outright.”

Read Taylor's full letter here.