Tea seller throws 60,000 DJ party to celebrate purchase of moped in Madhya Pradesh

A Madhya Pradesh tea seller's way of celebrating his new vehicle purchase has gone viral. Reportedly, he bought a moped and then spent ₹60,000 for DJ to bring it home. He also hired a JCB to lift the two-wheeler so his family and friends could see the vehicle. The tea seller reportedly paid ₹ 20,000 downpayment for the moped (Representative image). (Unsplash/endinjury)

According to the Time of India (TOI), Murari Lal Kushwaha sells tea in MP’s Shivpuri. He purchased a moped on a loan with a down payment of ₹20,000. However, he made sure to celebrate this milestone with a bang - by hiring DJ and JCB, which cost him thrice the amount he paid as the two-wheeler's downpayment.

How did he celebrate?

He led a DJ procession where the moped was placed on a decorated buggy. Why the JCB? He used it to lift his new purchase to give his family and friends a better view.

He celebrated with dance and music, a procession that was enjoyed by not only his close ones but also passersby.

Why did Murari Lal Kushwaha celebrate?

The tea seller told the outlet he did it to make his children happy. "I am happy that I provide for my family. Every celebration is a way to bring joy to my kids," the father-of-three said. He has a daughter named Priyanka and sons Ram and Shyam.

Get a glimpse of his celebrations here:

“Baraat-style procession”

Kushwaha started the celebrations from his home, where he danced to DJ music with his friends. Then, he went to the showroom with his procession. After securing his purchase, he adorned the vehicle with garland and took selfies.

How did the police react?

Though joyous for Kushwaha, the party didn’t amuse the authorities. As per the outlet, the cops seized the DJ equipment. They also lodged a noise complaint against Murari and the individual operating the DJ.

Not his first celebration

Reportedly, he purchased a mobile for ₹12,500 on loan for his daughter three years ago. However, to celebrate the purchase, he ended up spending ₹25,000.