Teacher admits to ‘unintentionally’ watching porn in classroom as school tries blaming students for ‘prank’

A teacher quit after he admitted to “unintentionally” watching X-rated videos inside the classroom with his laptop connected to a projector. According to Dailymail, the 14 and 13 years olds attending his physics lesson could see the porn in full view, while the teacher from Russia remained unaware of it being played on the display. The school reportedly wanted the teacher to keep working even after the porn video fiasco. (Screengrab)

Where did the incident take place?

According to Dailymail, the incident took place at a school in Tashkinovo village, near the Russian city of Neftekamsk. Razif Nurgaliev was setting up for his co-ed class and had forgotten that his laptop was connected to the class projector. A video of the incident also made its way to social media after a student secretly recorded the teacher watching porn.

School tries to blame students

According to the Sun, the school initially denied that the teacher watched porn in class. Instead, they tried blaming the teen students for playing a prank on the veteran teacher, who has been in this profession for nearly 40 years. Even the school’s headteacher, Rudania Burkhanova, who saw the student’s video, described Nurgaliev's reaction as being shocked.

Reportedly, prior to this incident, he had an "exemplary" record as an educator. The school added that he is “valued and respected at the school”, emphasizing that him watching an adult video was “accidental”.

However, the incident soon sparked fury among parents who wanted Nurgaliev removed. Amid the controversy, the 62-year-old quit with immediate effect. However, the school had reportedly wanted him to stay and continue teaching.

What did the teacher say?

Following the outrage, Nurgaliev admitted to watching adult content but claimed it was unintentional. He continued that he played the video unknowingly. “I clicked on something, and some website opened,” the teacher said.