Teacher introduces her baby to students after coming back from maternity leave

The bond between teachers and students is quite special as the teachers are like role models for the students. It is heartening to watch videos that showcase the love and affection between the two. In one such video posted on Instagram, a teacher, who was on maternity leave, returned to her school and introduced her baby to her young students. The video may make you go aww as it is so adorable to watch.

The video was posted on the Instagram page Good News Correspondent one day ago. It has received more than 32,000 views so far. In the video, the little kids got really excited on seeing their teacher as they cried in unison “Miss Julia”. The kids told the teacher that they missed her and she gave them a hug. When they see the baby, one student asked, “Is it a boy or a girl?” The teacher replied that it’s a girl.

“I missed you”: Teacher who has been on maternity leave returns to school to introduce her baby to her young students. They are so happy to see each other,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video also prompted people to post several comments.

“Our teachers are beloved by students. They deserve to be taken care of and beloved by our government as well,” commented an Instagram user. “Oh my heart! This shows just how much a teacher means to children. They truly missed her!” wrote another. “It’s obvious they adore their teacher. So sweet!” posted a third. Another individual wrote, “The little girl who ran up to teacher for a side hug. Definitely one of teacher’s 30 favourite students.”

What are your thoughts on this adorable video?