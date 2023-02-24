Teacher’s encouraging WhatsApp message to Class 12 CBSE students before exam goes viral

CBSE class 12 students are taking their English examination today. Ahead of the exam, Twitter was flooded with posts encouraging the students. Amid those shares, a post about a text by a teacher is going viral. The tweet details how the teacher shared a WhatsApp message with her students for today's examination.

Twitter user Sumedha posted a screenshot of the text on Twitter. "Thought everyone in 12th standard should read a text my English ma'am sent us," they also tweeted. The image shows how the teacher wrote an encouraging message using the names of some of the English prescribed books in this year’s CBSE syllabus.

“You're at the Third Level . Be fearless like Aunt Jennifer's Tigers and make sure not to leave behind the Memories of Childhood and Lost Spring as you speed past The Roadside Stand of Mediocrity and be single minded of purpose like The Tiger King as you look for Things of Beauty. Take a moment to Keep Quiet and reflect on this Last Lesson,” it reads.

The post was shared a day ago. Since being tweeted, it has accumulated more than 1.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the tweet has gathered close to 2,800 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the tweet.

“12th English syllabus at its peak in a single point,” wrote a Twitter user. “Somehow all English teachers are wholesome only,” commented another. “I miss my English teacher now,” expressed a third. She deserves an award for this!” posted a fourth.