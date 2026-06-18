Tech founder hated working 8 hours in office: ‘I’m happy sitting in my village’

A software developer and founder has revealed that he is much happier building his company from a smaller city rather than a tier-1 tech hub. Manu Arora is the founder of web development studio Aceternity who took to X to reveal how he “hated every minute” of working from office.

Manu Arora is the founder of Aceternity, a web development studio.

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Arora said in his X post that when he worked at a large company with a huge campus, he would go into work with thousands of other people at his desk for eight hours a day.

“Hated every minute”

He candidly confessed in his post that he was never smart enough to crack FAANG, which is the internet shorthand for the world’s biggest tech companies – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google.

However, when he did join a big company, he hated sitting at his desk for eight hours a day while doing nothing.

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{{^usCountry}} “I was never able to get into a FAANG, didn't even get an interview because I was so bad at data structures & algorithms AND had bad grades,” Arora said in his X post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I was never able to get into a FAANG, didn't even get an interview because I was so bad at data structures & algorithms AND had bad grades,” Arora said in his X post. {{/usCountry}}

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“But when I DID join a company with a campus that big, I had to go there everyday with 10231293 others like me, entering a building, sitting at my desk for 8 hours and doing absolutely nothing, something flipped.

“That wasn't for me, I hated every minute of it,” he added.

The founder and techie said that he is much happier “sitting in my village, building things I love and care about.” According to his LinkedIn profile, Arora is based in Jaipur.

(Also read: FAANG techie whose role got restructured due to AI gets 100% hike at new job: ‘He learnt AI properly’)

Post sparks debate

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The post sparked a debate on the pros and cons of working from a tier-1 vs a tier-2 city, on joining big companies vs small startups.

“I joined FAANG and left when I experienced the kind of people working there. Grass always looks greener on the other side but it's not,” Rajatendu Dey wrote in the comments section.

“Currently I'm in the same spot. Wanna create some cool stuff and work on my craft but at the moment financially not on the good spot and after my not so good start with career there is a bit hesitation to take a leap from here. But I promise I'll be there soon where I want to be,” revealed X user Yash Solanki.

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“Building at home and selling, you have cracked the better life, congrats,” wrote one person.