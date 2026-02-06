FAANG techie whose role got restructured due to AI gets 100% hike at new job: ‘He learnt AI properly’

AI has been changing the way companies work, but for many employees, the impact is now deeply personal. The experience came to light after a Bengaluru woman, Srishti, shared her cousin’s journey on X. (Pexels/Representational Image)

A software engineer with more than eight years of experience recently saw his role quietly “restructured” as his company reduced team size and relied more on AI tools.

What followed was not an online rant, but a year-long effort to adapt.

The experience came to light after a Bengaluru woman, Srishti, shared her cousin’s journey on X (formerly Twitter).

“My cousin had 8+ years of experience. Solid engineer. Backend, systems, the whole deal,” the caption of the post reads.

Re-skilling for survival: In her post, she said her cousin was a skilled backend and systems engineer with years of hands-on experience.

His role was restructured when smaller teams and AI tools began doing the same work faster.

"Everyone around him said the same thing: Vibe coding won’t replace real software engineers. AI is just a helper,” she adds.

She said this belief proved to be only half true. Instead of ranting online, her cousin chose to spend a year learning AI seriously.

He did not focus on writing simple prompts or reading online trends. Instead, he studied large language models, embeddings, AI agents, system limits, and how to build real products using these tools.

“One year later? New job. Different title. Same engineering fundamentals. 100% hike. AI didn’t replace him. Engineers who refused to learn AI did,” she adds.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

