Tech influencer Arun Prabhudesai blasts IndiGo after chaotic delays put his major event investment at risk

IndiGo’s flight disruptions have hit several Indian cities, including Mumbai and Pune, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at the airports. Arun Prabhudesai, a tech influencer, was among one of those who were stuck at the Pune airport for hours on Thursday. He posted updates after repeated delays, cancellations and little information from the airline. IndiGo had already cancelled more than 300 flights that day as it tried to follow new crew-rostering rules. Visual from Pune airport shared by Arun Prabhudesai on social media.(X/@8ap)

Another 150 flights were cancelled the day before that, forcing the carrier to overhaul its schedule for two days straight.

Arun said he had a major event lined up - one he had poured lakhs into - and that IndiGo’s disruptions now threatened to derail it entirely.

'Zero clarity, zero accountability,' says Arun Prabhudesai

His frustration built with every reschedule. The flight originally set for 1:05 pm got pushed to 1:25 pm. Then 3:30 pm and later 6 pm. He said the constant shifting made it impossible to plan anything around the trip.

“Every time we ask the crew if the flight will actually take off or get cancelled, there is zero clarity. No answers, no accountability,” he wrote.

He did not hold back on how much this could cost him. “Because of this mess, my lakhs of investment for this event is at risk of going to waste. Who is responsible for that? Who is answerable for the losses?" the influencer asked in his video on X.

One staffer, hundreds of passengers

Arun also shared a video from the Pune terminal. His description of the scene felt familiar to anyone who has seen a crowd turning restless. He said just one IndiGo employee stood at the counter, left to manage between 100 and 200 people, all seeking answers. According to him, nothing concrete came from the airline - not about cancellations, not about alternatives, not even about when the next update would drop.

Passengers could be heard raising their voices in the background, demanding clarity. Arun said the lack of communication only pushed the confusion deeper, leaving travellers stranded with no idea what came next.

The criticism adds to the growing pressure on IndiGo as disruptions continue across the country.

