Indian techie, 55, locked himself in flat for 3 years after parents' death: 'I don't have any…'

A 55-year-old techie locked himself inside his Navi Mumbai flat for over three years with online food orders being his only contact with the outside world, Times of India reported. Anup Kumar Nair, who worked as a computer programmer, slipped into depression due to loneliness after his parents died six years ago. His elder brother had died by suicide 20 years back. Anup Kumar Nair, a 55-year-old programmer, locked himself in his Navi Mumbai flat for three years.(Representational)

An NGO was informed of his situation through a distress call, and Social and Evangelical Association for Love (SEAL) social workers entered his home at Gharkool CHS, Sector 24.

The flat was messy and littered with human waste. SEAL's Pastor KM Philip said that Nair refused to leave his flat and would only sleep on a chair in the living room. His furniture seemed to be missing. When he was found, he had an infection in his leg which needed urgent medical care.

His next-door neighbour told TOI that Nair was rarely seen opening his flat's door and did not even take out garbage. "We, society members, had to sometimes persuade him to help us take his trash out. We also helped him to transfer the fixed deposit of his parents to his account," he said.

The report stated that some of his relatives had tried contacting him after his parents' death, but he refused to talk to them, not trusting anyone.

'I don't have any friends'

Now living at the SEAL ashram in Panvel, Nair said that he did not have any friends and could not find a job. "I don't have any friends at present, and my parents and brother have already died. Due to my poor health, I cannot find a new job," he said.

Psychiatrists say that loss of a family member can lead to people experiencing loneliness, which may evolve into a depressive phase during which individuals may begin to withdraw socially.

"It is ironic how some citizens become extremely lonely and depressed in this crowded city, as they are unable to reach out for help. Fortunately for Nair, he was rescued, but there are countless others who simply perish inside their own locked flats, their bodies found days later," Chief patron of SEAL, Abraham Mathai, told TOI.