Techie breaks down her ₹89,500 monthly expenses in Gurgaon, says ‘the total shocked me’

A software developer based in Gurugram has shared a detailed audit of her monthly expenses, totalling nearly ₹90,000. In a video titled "How much I spend living in Gurugram," she walks her followers through her bills, including ₹16,000 for rent and electricity and ₹3,000 for groceries. The largest portion of her paycheck, however, is reserved for financial obligations and investments, totalling ₹60,000. Snippets from the video shared by the techie. (Instagram/@nikkita_yadv)

The video begins with the software engineer and digital creator, Nikkita Yadav, in front of the camera, with a text overlay that reads: “How much I spend as a software developer living in Gurugram.” What follows is a line-by-line audit of her expenses in India’s Millennium City.

As the video unfolds, Yadav itemises her living costs, including ₹16,000 for rent and electricity, ₹3,000 for groceries, and ₹1,500 for transport. She also allocates ₹5,000 for skincare and shopping, and ₹4,000 for entertainment, including movies and dining out.

However, the most striking part of her financial breakdown is her commitment to future security. Her largest monthly expense is ₹60,000, dedicated to EMIs and SIPs. This significant investment brings her total monthly expenditure to ₹89,500, offering a look at the lifestyle of a modern tech professional.