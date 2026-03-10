Techie breaks down her ₹89,500 monthly expenses in Gurgaon, says ‘the total shocked me’
The techie gave a detailed breakdown of how much she spends on different things, including rent, electricity, eating out, and EMIs.
A software developer based in Gurugram has shared a detailed audit of her monthly expenses, totalling nearly ₹90,000. In a video titled "How much I spend living in Gurugram," she walks her followers through her bills, including ₹16,000 for rent and electricity and ₹3,000 for groceries. The largest portion of her paycheck, however, is reserved for financial obligations and investments, totalling ₹60,000.
The video begins with the software engineer and digital creator, Nikkita Yadav, in front of the camera, with a text overlay that reads: “How much I spend as a software developer living in Gurugram.” What follows is a line-by-line audit of her expenses in India’s Millennium City.
Also Read: Employee earning ₹1.4 lakh surprised by Delhi’s cost of living: ‘I save 70-75k’
As the video unfolds, Yadav itemises her living costs, including ₹16,000 for rent and electricity, ₹3,000 for groceries, and ₹1,500 for transport. She also allocates ₹5,000 for skincare and shopping, and ₹4,000 for entertainment, including movies and dining out.
However, the most striking part of her financial breakdown is her commitment to future security. Her largest monthly expense is ₹60,000, dedicated to EMIs and SIPs. This significant investment brings her total monthly expenditure to ₹89,500, offering a look at the lifestyle of a modern tech professional.
How did social media react?
An individual asked, “Travel expenses itna kam kese?? (How are your travel expenses so low??) I mean, practically only Uber and Ola are the options, then how??” Yadav responded, “I have office cab so I mostly travel with that for my office and I have to go only 10 day office in a month so bahar outing me hi lagata hai bus.”
Also Read: Amazon employee shares how a Sunday in Bengaluru cost ₹8,156, internet reacts: 'Zindagi toh aap jee rahe ho'
Another added, “This is a huge amount.” A third posted, “Konsi company he aur working experience kitne years ka he (Which company? What is your work experience?).” Yadav replied, “2.9 years.” A fourth wrote, “Good to see you progress, may I know your CTC and experience?” Yadav expressed that though she cannot publicly disclose her exact salary, it is over ₹15 LPA.
At the time of writing this report, Yadav had over 1,500 followers on Instagram with more than 450 posts.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More