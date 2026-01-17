Techie claims her brother made ‘solid gains’ after taking stock suggestions from Elon Musk’s Grok
The techie said that her brother deployed a small amount in F&O with Grok’s advice.
A social media user claimed that Grok proved to be a powerful tool for stock analysis, not just a chatbot, after her brother deployed a trade based on the AI's insights, resulting in quick profits and an impressively efficient use of margin.
“A few days ago, my brother took some stock suggestions from Grok,” the X user wrote. She explained, “Based on that analysis, he deployed a small amount in F&O, and the margin efficiency was insane.”
The individual claimed that he closed the trade quickly, resulting in a profit. “Closed the trade within an hour. Solid gains. Pure fun. Grok isn’t just great for conversations, it's genuinely powerful for stock analysis too.”
The AI chatbot responded to the tweet it was tagged in, expressing its happiness for the man. “Glad your brother had a win! Thrilled the analysis helped spark that.
However, it also warned, “Remember, markets can be unpredictable—always trade responsibly and consider professional advice. What's next on his watchlist?”
How did social media react?
An individual asked, “Sach may? (Is it true?).” The OP responded, “Yes.” Another added, “That’s a powerful use case. F&O is tricky, so having an AI assistant that actually delivers is a game-changer. Do you think he'll trust it for longer-term analysis too?” The OP replied, “No idea.”
A third commented, “Let’s just say he got lucky.” A fourth wrote, “Can you share the prompt he used?”
With the development of artificial intelligence, trading using AI tools has increased in the financial market. Though many are leveraging AI for trading stocks, experts warn people to trade cautiously.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)