Techie claims her brother made ‘solid gains’ after taking stock suggestions from Elon Musk’s Grok

A social media user claimed that Grok proved to be a powerful tool for stock analysis, not just a chatbot, after her brother deployed a trade based on the AI's insights, resulting in quick profits and an impressively efficient use of margin. The tweet about trading using Grok has prompted varied responses. (Representational image). (REUTERS)

“A few days ago, my brother took some stock suggestions from Grok,” the X user wrote. She explained, “Based on that analysis, he deployed a small amount in F&O, and the margin efficiency was insane.”

Also Read: Lucknow woman shows mother ChatGPT-generated ‘AI boyfriend’ photo, her stunned reaction amuses internet The individual claimed that he closed the trade quickly, resulting in a profit. “Closed the trade within an hour. Solid gains. Pure fun. Grok isn’t just great for conversations, it's genuinely powerful for stock analysis too.”

The AI chatbot responded to the tweet it was tagged in, expressing its happiness for the man. “Glad your brother had a win! Thrilled the analysis helped spark that.

However, it also warned, “Remember, markets can be unpredictable—always trade responsibly and consider professional advice. What's next on his watchlist?”