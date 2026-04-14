Techie compares Bengaluru salary with US pay, calls 50 LPA package in India ‘lifestyle downgrade’

A social media post comparing salaries in Bengaluru and the US has sparked a discussion online, with many users weighing in on whether high-paying roles in India truly match global lifestyle standards. The discussion began with a post on the anonymous workplace forum Blind, where a user compared a ₹50 lakh annual package in Bengaluru with a $100,000 salary in the US.

The techie argued that compensation in India does not translate into a comparable quality of life. (Unsplash/Representational image)

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In the post, titled “50L in BLR vs 100k USD? Use the 2.5x rule or you’re getting scammed”, the techie argued that compensation in India does not translate into a comparable quality of life. “Recruiters keep gaslighting me with the low cost of living narrative but honestly 50L in Bengaluru feels like first world taxes for third world infra,” the user wrote, adding that despite high taxes, individuals still spend extra on essentials like water purification, power backups and schooling.

“I was earlier looking at 135k USD roles and the lifestyle difference is insane because in the US your tax actually pays for clean air and parks. Here you pay 30% tax and then pay again for RO water, power backup, and 5L school fees just to survive,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The techie also highlighted infrastructure concerns, pointing to long commute times, traffic congestion and air quality issues in Bengaluru. “You’re trading a chill setup for 2 hours of soul crushing traffic and toxic smog just to be near family or whatever,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The techie also highlighted infrastructure concerns, pointing to long commute times, traffic congestion and air quality issues in Bengaluru. “You’re trading a chill setup for 2 hours of soul crushing traffic and toxic smog just to be near family or whatever,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He concluded the post saying that unless one earns at least ₹60 lakh in fixed pay, moving from a US-level job to India could result in a “massive pay cut for a total lifestyle downgrade.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He concluded the post saying that unless one earns at least ₹60 lakh in fixed pay, moving from a US-level job to India could result in a “massive pay cut for a total lifestyle downgrade.” {{/usCountry}}

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How did social media react?

The post quickly drew mixed reactions from other users, many of whom pushed back against the comparison. Some argued that a $100,000 salary in major US cities like New York or San Francisco may not offer a comfortable lifestyle either. Others pointed out the relative affordability of domestic help in India.

“100k in SF or NY is almost below poverty line. You can't compare specific city with a country. With 100k, you can live better in rural areas where as in metros, it's almost impossible with a family in that salary. Don't expect too much from US. Many cities are worse. Everything is a trade-off. If you gain some, you will lose few also,” one user wrote.

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“Bruh... No idea what you're saying. For < 10L a year you can have a maid, cook, driver, dhobhi, car wash guy and dog walker... You'll need to enter the 8-9 figures to afford that in the US,” commented another.

Infrastructure comparisons also came up. One user wrote, “My cousin lives in a MA suburb and drives to Boston for work. The distance is around 60+ Kilometers and it only takes him like an hour. I live in Bangalore and it takes almost 2 hours to reach office which is half the distance. Sad third world life!”

“OP is living in a delulu land,” remarked one user, while another wrote, “135k usd roles? That’s like barely surviving paycheck to paycheck..”

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“100k -135k in US : Rent in a decent apartment will pinch you . This salary is not survivable in USA. esp single income household. And regarding water... you can't drink tap water here in US you will still need a RO Setup. Do some research before gushing about USA. Yes AQI is good in US but be ready to live an anxious life on H1B,” one user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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