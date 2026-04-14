' ₹8.1 crore made in a single day': Bengaluru HYROX event's high entrance fee sparks discussion over fitness culture

"But why are people spending this much on a one-day event? It feels less about fitness and more about validation,” he added.

“HYROX fitness event in Bengaluru saw around 9,000 participants. They charged ₹9,000 per person to participate, which comes to roughly ₹8.1 crore made in a single day. Same trend is showing up in marathons. People are paying ₹3,000– ₹5,000 just to run for a day. Being fit is good," Kedia wrote.

The discussion gained traction after an X post by user Ankit Kedia highlighted the pricing of the HYROX fitness event held in Bengaluru . Kedia said that nearly 9,000 participants took part in the event, each paying an entry fee of around ₹9,000, which translates to roughly ₹8.1 crore generated in a single day.

The growing popularity of marathons and high-intensity fitness events in urban India has ignited a fresh online debate, with many questioning their rising costs and purpose.

(Also Read: Bengaluru resident shocked as friend pays ₹1.6 crore for 3BHK in Avalahalli: ‘This seems absolutely deluded’)

How did social media react? Kedia’s remarks quickly sparked a discussion online, with several users criticising what they described as the increasing commercialisation of fitness culture.

“Glorified and attention seeking activity..nothing more!” one user wrote. “It's just a side change or a pocket money for those who are attending these events. Fitness is a life long journey rather than 1 day showoff,” commented another.

“It's just a status symbol,” remarked a third user. “Organized scam !! Spending 9k on a yearly gym membership might be more beneficial than one off event !! One doesn't need an event to be motivated, this event seems more like a validation and show off !! People proposing for marriage at a fitness event, common cope better !!” wrote one user.

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. Several users defended such events, arguing that they represent the culmination of months of discipline and preparation rather than a one-off activity.

One user wrote, “I don’t think it’s fair to call this ‘just a one-day event.’ Having run two marathons I can say it’s months of discipline and consistency, the event day is just the milestone. Also, many runs support charities, and people enter via this or qualifying runs & not just high fees.”

“People spend over 9k at a night club to pop bottles and light fireworks for instagram reels...at least here people are pushing themselves to be better and see how fit they actually are,” commented another.

“It was so well organised that giving 9K seems valid. And if you think its a single day event, try organising it at this level.. it’s months of work,” wrote a third user.

“Why judge the price tag? Some people drop ₹10k on a fancy dinner or a bottle of scotch without a second thought. Spending that on a world-class fitness event is just choosing a different kind of "luxury" experience. It's about doing what you love,” commented another.