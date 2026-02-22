Techie who saved ₹3-4L in Bengaluru now hits $100K yearly savings after master’s in US: ‘Lived like a student’
Techie shared how his friend’s US master’s changed his yearly savings from ₹3-4L in Bengaluru to nearly $100K abroad.
Young professionals often wonder whether studying abroad is worth the cost, especially when they are already earning well in India. For one techie, the decision to pursue a master’s degree in the United States became a financial turning point rather than a burden.
His friend compared his savings before and after moving abroad, sharing his experience.
Abhishek Singh shared his friend's experience on X (formerly Twitter), describing how he worked in Bengaluru, earning around ₹18 lakh per year.
After paying rent, supporting family expenses, and booking flights home, the friend could only save about ₹3-4 lakh annually.
Lived like a student:
According to the post, Singh's friend moved to the United States for a two-year master’s degree costing around $75,000 in total. This included roughly $55,000 in tuition fees and about $20,000 in living expenses. He funded most of it through an education loan.
“He lived like a student for 18 months: rent with roommates,” Singh wrote.
After completing his studies, he secured his first job with a base salary of $145,000 plus a bonus of about $15,000 in a mid-cost-of-living city.
After taxes, he was left with about $8,200 per month in take-home pay.
To repay his loan quickly, he lived like a student for about 18 months, sharing accommodation with roommates and spending modestly.
He paid nearly $4,000 every month towards his loan and cleared it in about 20 months. Now, he saves nearly $1,00,000 every year, investing in retirement funds and index funds while still spending about $4,500 monthly on living costs.
“If you think MS is always a bad choice, run the math for your case before rejecting it,” Singh adds.
Here's how people reacted to the post:
X users reacted to the post with mixed opinions about the cost and value of studying abroad.
One of the users commented, “For some people, MS is life-changing. For others, it becomes debt + stress + visa anxiety.”
A second user commented, “Great breakdown. It shows that MS isn't just an 'education ', it's a calculated financial pivot.”
A third user commented, “You narrated the happiest path of an MS student. Who is going to tell horror stories that crashed middle-class families back home if it didn't go as picture perfect plan?”
“It's good that your friend was able to do all this, but this shows he is very disciplined, mentally strong, and determined to clear the loan and become financially strong,” another user commented.