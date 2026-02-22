Techie who saved ₹3-4L in Bengaluru now hits $100K yearly savings after master’s in US: ‘Lived like a student’

Young professionals often wonder whether studying abroad is worth the cost, especially when they are already earning well in India. For one techie, the decision to pursue a master’s degree in the United States became a financial turning point rather than a burden. Abhishek Singh shared his friend's experience on X (formerly Twitter). (Pexels/Representational Image)

His friend compared his savings before and after moving abroad, sharing his experience.

Abhishek Singh shared his friend's experience on X (formerly Twitter), describing how he worked in Bengaluru, earning around ₹18 lakh per year.

After paying rent, supporting family expenses, and booking flights home, the friend could only save about ₹3-4 lakh annually.

Lived like a student: According to the post, Singh's friend moved to the United States for a two-year master’s degree costing around $75,000 in total. This included roughly $55,000 in tuition fees and about $20,000 in living expenses. He funded most of it through an education loan.

“He lived like a student for 18 months: rent with roommates,” Singh wrote.

After completing his studies, he secured his first job with a base salary of $145,000 plus a bonus of about $15,000 in a mid-cost-of-living city.

After taxes, he was left with about $8,200 per month in take-home pay.

To repay his loan quickly, he lived like a student for about 18 months, sharing accommodation with roommates and spending modestly.

He paid nearly $4,000 every month towards his loan and cleared it in about 20 months. Now, he saves nearly $1,00,000 every year, investing in retirement funds and index funds while still spending about $4,500 monthly on living costs.

“If you think MS is always a bad choice, run the math for your case before rejecting it,” Singh adds.

