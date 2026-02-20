Bengaluru ‘corporate girlie’ rents 3BHK with friends, breaks down her monthly budget: 'Zyada hai ya kam?'

A 22-year-old corporate woman from Bengaluru has sparked conversations after sharing a video about her monthly expenses in the city. Singh shared the video on Instagram, saying she spends nearly ₹31,000 every month. (@sanya.unfiltered/Instagram)

The video posted on Instagram showed her explaining how much she spends while living and working in Bengaluru.

“This is how much I spend in a month living in Bangalore,” text overlay in the video reads.

Sanya Singh, who works as an intern at Flipkart, mentioned in her video that she had recently joined the corporate world.

Monthly expense breakdown: In the video, Singh detailed that she currently lives in a three-bedroom (3BHK) flat with friends, which allows major costs to be divided equally among them.

Rent forms the largest part of her monthly budget, with each person paying ₹14,000 for their share of the flat.

Beyond rent, she listed several regular expenses. Maintenance charges and water bills come to ₹1,700 per person every month, and because of the Bengaluru government, the electricity bill is zero. Grocery expenses add another ₹1,500.

Househelp is another fixed cost. House help, who cooks meals and helps manage daily chores, receives ₹9,000 in total from the flatmates, with her individual contribution amounting to ₹3,000.

Singh shared that they have rented furniture, leading to an additional ₹1,000 per month as rental charges.

Travel costs for commuting to work and other places are around ₹2,000. Singh has also set aside ₹8,000 for miscellaneous expenses, including weekend outings and other personal plans.

After breaking down each category, she calculated her total monthly spending at approximately ₹31,200.

“Zyada hai ya kam? (Is is more or less?)” she asked her followers.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

