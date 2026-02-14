‘We pay ₹46,000’: Bengaluru woman shares how much she spends on nannies to raise two young children

High living costs in Bengaluru are forcing many working parents to rethink how they manage careers and childcare, especially in a fast-moving city where time is limited and support systems are often far away. The mother explained what this arrangement gives her in return. (Pexels/Representational Image)

A recent Instagram video has brought this reality into focus by openly sharing the real cost of raising young children in a busy city like Bengaluru.

The video opens with a text overlay that reads: “How much I pay nannies in Bengaluru to raise 2 boys, 3 and 4 years old.”

Support of two nannies: The mother, Parveen Choudhury, employs two nannies to support her family. She shares a clear monthly breakdown of childcare expenses.

According to the post, the first nanny is paid ₹32,000 a month. She works for 11 hours a day and handles cooking and cleaning. She also stays overnight when needed.

The second nanny is paid ₹14,000 a month and works as a support helper. She steps in when the main nanny is on leave or unavailable.

The mother explains what this arrangement gives her in return. She says her children now have two women who make them feel safe, secure, and loved.

“I get to travel solo, stay at home, and work. They have enabled me to work, travel, and care for my kids even when I myself may fall short,” she adds.

In the caption, the mother explains that she does not see her nannies as part of a “transaction.” Instead, she calls them an extension of her family system. She describes them as “two loving aunts” for her children.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

