Techie’s dashcam video of brutal accident: Man claims Tesla's split-second pause spared him

In an X post, a US techie credited his Tesla with saving not just his life but also that of his fiancée and their dog. In a now-viral post, he shared that his car was “hesitant” to move forward at a green light, which eventually saved him from an accident. A techie avoided an accident, which he claimed, thanks to Tesla. (X/@Ryanb58)

“Today, my TeslaModel 3 saved my fiancée, dog, and my life,” X user Tylor wrote. He explained that the car “hesitated” in an intersection, and the driver thought the car was “going against” his will. He explained that this split-second pause helped save his life and that of his loved ones.

“That's when, all of a sudden... Wham BAAM! A wall burst past us and T-boned the car next to us going straight. I immediately went to park and check on the driver. He was ok—a young 20-year-old by himself, physically fine. I gave him my number and sent him the footage later,” he added.

The X user also shared the accident's dashcam footage. In the video, the car doesn't cross an intersection as it’s supposed to do at a green arrow turn, but a vehicle beside it begins moving. Within moments, a truck slams into the vehicle, narrowly missing the Tesla.

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “Glad the other driver is ok, that could've been very bad.” Taylor replied, “This is what I was most concerned about. The driver of the food truck, myself, and other people who witnessed the incident checked on the driver of the SUV.”

Another added, “These things have a self-preservation instinct, and never blink.” A third expressed, “So happy everyone was ok. Thank you for this.” A fourth wrote, “Glad it worked out, hopefully more of this tech gets adopted.”