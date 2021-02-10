Teddy Day 2021: IFS officer shares pic of this animal to celebrate the day
Teddy Day, one of the important days of the Valentine's Week, is being celebrated by people at different places. Each year, on February 10, people gift teddy bear to their partners to express their unconditional love. There are many who are also celebrating this day by sharing various kinds of posts on social media, from beautiful to hilarious. Among them is IFS officer Parveen Kaswan who shared a post for Teddy Day 2021 with a sweet twist.
Taking to Twitter, he shared an image of a red panda. “The teddy which lives on higher reaches of #Himalayas. Red Panda, which is endangered now. #TeddyDay” he wrote alongside the image.
Since being shared a few hours ago, his post has already captured people’s attention. Till now, it has gathered more than 1,900 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. People had a lot to say about this unusual Teddy Day post. There were many who wrote how the animal looks cute. Just like this individual who tweeted, “Cute red panda.”
“Pandas are the cutest of all,” wrote a Twitter user. “State animal of Sikkim,” shared another. “Thanks a lot sir for sharing,” expressed a third. “Best Teddy ever,” said a fourth.
What do you think of the post?
