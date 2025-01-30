Telegram CEO Pavel Durov praises China's ‘Soviet-style’ education for DeepSeek's sudden AI success

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has claimed that China’s success in AI came from its Soviet-style education system, which fosters strong competition and compared it to Western schools that "hide grades to protect feelings." Founder and CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov claimed that most Western schools discourage competition.(REUTERS)

"If the US doesn’t reform its education system, it risks ceding tech leadership to China," he wrote in a post on X, adding a long note sharing his thoughts on Chinese AI startup DeepSeek.

Durov said that the Chinese startup surprised many at how quickly it caught up with the US in AI especially OpenAI. "China’s progress in algorithmic efficiency hasn't come out of nothing. Chinese students have long outperformed others in math and programming at international olympiads. When it comes to producing outstanding performers in math and science, China's secondary education system is superior to that of the West. It fosters fierce competition among students, a principle borrowed from the highly efficient Soviet mode," he said.

Western schools vs Chinese schools

Durov claimed that most Western schools discourage competition and even shy away from sharing students' grades publicly to protect students from pressure.

He argued that while such moves are understandable they also demotivate the best students. "Victory and defeat are two sides of the same coin. Eliminate the losers — and you eliminate the winners. Telling all students they are champions, regardless of performance, may seem kind — until you consider how quickly reality will shatter this illusion after graduation," he said.

He also advocated for living in reality where, unlike well-meaning school policies, does have public grades and rankings.

"AI benchmarks that demonstrate DeepSeek's superiority are one of such public rankings. And more are coming. Unless the US secondary education system undergoes radical reform, China’s growing dominance in technology seems inevitable," he added.

