Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Where is Krutrim?' Indians take a dig at Bhavish Aggarwal AI firm amid DeepSeek buzz

ByShylaja Varma
Jan 29, 2025 12:44 PM IST

As DeepSeek takes the internet by storm, a section of Indian users brought up Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim AI.

DeepSeek has been the biggest buzzword on the internet in recent days as the Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) startup triggered a global selloff in tech stocks with its free AI assistant.

Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim was called out for giving several inaccurate responses to users' prompts. (PTI)
Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim was called out for giving several inaccurate responses to users' prompts. (PTI)

DeepSeek launched thefree AI assistant last week that the low-cost startup says uses less data at a fraction of the cost of current services. It overtook OpenAI's ChatGPT on Apple's App Store in the United States.

Amid the buzz of DeepSeek, many Indians wondered where the country stands on the AI development front.

This is when several people pointed to Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal's AI startup Krutrim.

In January 2024, Krutrim became India's first AI stratup to reach the unicorn status, raising $50 million in funding at a $1 billion valuation.

Soon after its launch, Krutrim was called out by users for giving several inaccurate responses to users' prompts.

‘Ola Krutrim will destroy DeepSeek’

“Everyone is talking about DeepSeek but nobody is talking about Krutrim AI that can accurately predict when your Ola electric scooter will catch fire,” X user Madhu Menon said, taking a jab at the Ola-led company.

"How’s Krutrim coming along?" an X user asked, tagging Aggarwal.

"What is the progress of Ola Krutrim again?" another X user, Saikiran Kannan, said.

"Ola Krutrim will destroy DeepSeek," user Sandeep Manudhane, said

"He (Bhavish Aggarwal) also started AI named Krutrim what happened to that?" another person said.

A user, meanwhile, shared an inaccurate response by Krutrim and slammed the chatbot.

"Meanwhile our prestigious Krutrim! At least please turn off this thing to save from further embarrassment!" Mathayi said, sharing a screenshot of a prompt on Krutrim.

Bhavish Aggarwal's plans for Krutrim

Aggarwal has ambitious plans for Krutrim, such as building AI chips, AI-driven maps and LLMs (large language models). He plans to meet the large capital requirements for this through his family office.

Krutrim may also likely have a number of offshoots or subsidiaries.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On