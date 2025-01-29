'Where is Krutrim?' Indians take a dig at Bhavish Aggarwal AI firm amid DeepSeek buzz

DeepSeek has been the biggest buzzword on the internet in recent days as the Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) startup triggered a global selloff in tech stocks with its free AI assistant. Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim was called out for giving several inaccurate responses to users' prompts. (PTI)

DeepSeek launched thefree AI assistant last week that the low-cost startup says uses less data at a fraction of the cost of current services. It overtook OpenAI's ChatGPT on Apple's App Store in the United States.

Amid the buzz of DeepSeek, many Indians wondered where the country stands on the AI development front.

This is when several people pointed to Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal's AI startup Krutrim.

In January 2024, Krutrim became India's first AI stratup to reach the unicorn status, raising $50 million in funding at a $1 billion valuation.

Soon after its launch, Krutrim was called out by users for giving several inaccurate responses to users' prompts.

‘Ola Krutrim will destroy DeepSeek’

“Everyone is talking about DeepSeek but nobody is talking about Krutrim AI that can accurately predict when your Ola electric scooter will catch fire,” X user Madhu Menon said, taking a jab at the Ola-led company.

"How’s Krutrim coming along?" an X user asked, tagging Aggarwal.

"What is the progress of Ola Krutrim again?" another X user, Saikiran Kannan, said.

"Ola Krutrim will destroy DeepSeek," user Sandeep Manudhane, said

"He (Bhavish Aggarwal) also started AI named Krutrim what happened to that?" another person said.

A user, meanwhile, shared an inaccurate response by Krutrim and slammed the chatbot.

"Meanwhile our prestigious Krutrim! At least please turn off this thing to save from further embarrassment!" Mathayi said, sharing a screenshot of a prompt on Krutrim.

Bhavish Aggarwal's plans for Krutrim

Aggarwal has ambitious plans for Krutrim, such as building AI chips, AI-driven maps and LLMs (large language models). He plans to meet the large capital requirements for this through his family office.

Krutrim may also likely have a number of offshoots or subsidiaries.