Telegram founder Pavel Durov calls Dubai 'safer' than Europe despite Iran attack, Elon Musk agrees

In a post on X, Durov wrote, “Unfortunately, I had to leave Dubai for Europe a week ago — so I’m not only missing the free fireworks from Iran, but also exposing myself to greater risk. Given Europe’s crime rates, Dubai is statistically safer even with missiles flying. Can’t wait to be back.”

Pavel Durov , the billionaire founder of Telegram, has sparked a discussion online after claiming that Dubai is “statistically safer” than Europe , even as Iranian missiles and drones targeted the UAE city over the weekend.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk reacted to Durov’s post, writing, “No country is perfect, but Dubai and UAE broadly are objectively safer and better run than many areas of Europe.”

How did social media react? Meanwhile, Durov’s post sparked mixed reactions online. While many agreed with him, others said that Dubai’s reputation as a safe tourist haven was shattered after Iranian weaponry targeted the city.

“True! Sometimes traveling adventures make us realize that safety isn’t just about clear skies, but about the society and systems around us. Despite the tensions, Dubai remains one of the safer places compared to many European cities," one user commented.

“As a Dubai resident, I can confirm: even with the occasional "fireworks" show, I'd take Burj views + zero street crime over Europe any day. Hurry back boss, the desert misses you more than the missiles miss their targets,” wrote another.

“totally! even with 700+ missiles/drones in the last 24h, Dubai on the ground feels completely normal. shops open, food/grocery deliveries running, no panic in the air. the leadership and defenses have handled this incredibly well, and people from 200+ nationalities are supporting each other like one team. realistically your chances of harm from everyday things anywhere in the world are still far higher than the actual risk here right now,” commented a third user.

However, one user wrote, “He’s not wrong on the crime stats. But I fly in and out of DXB regularly — the airport got evacuated, 70% of flights cancelled, Burj Al Arab on fire, Jebel Ali Port burning. Dubai was the one place in the Middle East where you didn’t have to think about any of this. That’s gone now.”

“I get the dark humor, but missiles aren’t “free fireworks,” they’re real risk even if interception rates are high. You’re right about one thing though, under normal conditions Dubai has very low street crime compared to many major European cities. Different places carry different kinds of risk, everyday crime versus geopolitical flare-ups. The key is proportional thinking. Europe isn’t a war zone and Dubai isn’t a crime haven. Both have strengths and vulnerabilities depending on what you’re measuring. Wanting to be somewhere familiar and stable makes sense. Just don’t let headlines, or gallows humor, distort the bigger picture of relative safety,” commented another.

Dubai missile strikes Notably, over the weekend, residents reported hearing loud explosions as the UAE’s air defence systems intercepted incoming aerial threats across the city’s skyline.

Authorities confirmed that a drone was intercepted near the iconic Burj Al Arab. Debris from the interception caused a small fire on the hotel’s outer facade. In a statement, the Dubai Media Office said civil defence teams responded immediately and brought the situation under control. No injuries were reported in that incident.

Separately, an explosion struck a building on Palm Jumeirah, the man-made island known for its luxury residences and hotels. The blast sparked a fire, and four people sustained injuries. Officials confirmed that the blaze was contained and those injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.