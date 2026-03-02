Gurgaon Google employee in Dubai amid missile strikes: ‘Life hasn’t shut down completely’
Ragini Das, the Head of Google for Startups - India,has shared a real-time update from Dubai this afternoon
Ragini Das, the Head of Google for Startups - India,has shared a real-time update from Dubai this afternoon, almost two days after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at the UAE city in retaliation for strikes by the United States and Israel that killed its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Dubai’s reputation as a safe tourist haven was shattered on Saturday as Iranian weaponry targeted the city, setting fire to a five-star resort and raising concerns about the safety of landmarks, including the world’s tallest building.
Over the weekend, residents in Dubai reported hearing loud explosions as Iranian missiles and drones were intercepted by the UAE’s air defence systems. From the city’s glitzy skyscrapers to its wealthy enclaves, defence systems were seen responding to aerial threats, with more blasts heard on Sunday.
“Dubai right now feels calmer”
On Monday, Google India employee Ragini Das reported that missiles and drones continue to be seen above the city, but most are being intercepted by UAE’s defense systems.
Gurugram-based Ragini Das said that Dubai feels calmer than one might expect, posting a picture of uncharacteristically empty roads in the glitzy tourist hotspot.
“Dubai right now feels calmer than you’d expect. The streets are a lot less crowded - not the usual buzz you’re used to seeing here.” she wrote.
“Missiles and suicide drones continue to fly over the city, but most are being intercepted, and life hasn’t shut down completely,” Das reported.
The Google employee revealed that she is still hoping to fly back to India on Wednesday as planned. However, with several flights delayed and cancelled, and the airspace above Dubai closed, there is no certainty that she will be able to return.
Das gave an account of the last two days she spent in Dubai, saying she spent much of the weekend shuttling between her hotel and a friend’s house.
Some places in Dubai are open, and some are shut. “You can feel that people are watching, checking in and taking things seriously,” she revealed. But dispute the fear of strikes, there is a sense of order in the city.
On Sunday night, she stepped out to eat and things felt normal. “But most importantly, people seem to trust the people running the city. There’s a sense of calm and order, not chaos,” she explained.
