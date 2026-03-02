Gurgaon Google employee in Dubai amid missile strikes: ‘Life hasn’t shut down completely’

Ragini Das, the Head of Google for Startups - India,has shared a real-time update from Dubai this afternoon, almost two days after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at the UAE city in retaliation for strikes by the United States and Israel that killed its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Google India employee Ragini Das shared the rare sight of an empty road in Dubai

Dubai’s reputation as a safe tourist haven was shattered on Saturday as Iranian weaponry targeted the city, setting fire to a five-star resort and raising concerns about the safety of landmarks, including the world’s tallest building.

Over the weekend, residents in Dubai reported hearing loud explosions as Iranian missiles and drones were intercepted by the UAE’s air defence systems. From the city’s glitzy skyscrapers to its wealthy enclaves, defence systems were seen responding to aerial threats, with more blasts heard on Sunday.

“Dubai right now feels calmer” On Monday, Google India employee Ragini Das reported that missiles and drones continue to be seen above the city, but most are being intercepted by UAE’s defense systems.

Gurugram-based Ragini Das said that Dubai feels calmer than one might expect, posting a picture of uncharacteristically empty roads in the glitzy tourist hotspot.

“Dubai right now feels calmer than you’d expect. The streets are a lot less crowded - not the usual buzz you’re used to seeing here.” she wrote.

“Missiles and suicide drones continue to fly over the city, but most are being intercepted, and life hasn’t shut down completely,” Das reported.