'Terrifying clash': 2 elephants fight at Mysuru Palace, spark panic among onlookers. Watch

In an shocking incident on the night of September 20, a brawl broke out between two elephants at the Mysuru Palace, sending shockwaves through the area. The spectacle of one elephant chasing another prompted alarm among onlookers, as the commotion unfolded near the palace's Eastern Gate. Two elephants, Dhananjaya and Kanjan, got into a fight at Mysuru Palace. (Representative image). (Pexels)

The clash of Dhananjaya and Kanjan

The altercation involved two elephants: 43-year-old Dhananjaya and Kanjan, who is 25. The incident began during their feeding time, with Dhananjaya, ridden by his mahout, aggressively confronting Kanjan. In a desperate attempt to escape, Kanjan broke free, triggering a chase that led Dhananjaya to topple barricades as he followed. The older elephant halted just outside the palace grounds, preventing a potentially dangerous situation.

As Kanjan ventured onto busy roads, a sense of panic swept through the area. Thankfully, Dhananjaya’s mahout swiftly managed to regain control, averting further chaos and ensuring the safety of both elephants and passersby. According to IANS, both elephants were eventually coaxed back to the palace, where they continue their training in preparation for the upcoming Dasara festival.

Watch the clip here:

About Mysore Dasara

The Mysore Dasara is a grand state festival celebrated in Karnataka, spanning ten days, beginning with nine nights known as Navaratri, and culminating on Vijayadashami. This significant event, observed on the tenth day of the Hindu calendar month of Ashvina, is a spectacle of cultural richness.

The Karnataka State Government, in collaboration with the royal family of Mysore, organises the festival, often referred to as Nadahabba, or the State Festival. According to the Utsav portal, Ministry of Tourism, during this time, the entire city transforms, adorned with vibrant decorations.

The iconic Mysore Palace dazzles under the glow of 100,000 bulbs, captivating all. The Mysuru Dasara offers a kaleidoscopic array of experiences, making it a unique sensory celebration in the royal city of Mysuru, Karnataka.