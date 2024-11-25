Terrifying video shows scared passengers running for their lives as plane catches fire

A terrifying video shows screaming passengers running away from a Russian aircraft that burst into flames on an airport in Turkey. The Russian-made Sukhoi Superjet passenger plane with 89 passengers and six crew members caught fire, allegedly due to a hard landing which damaged one of the engines. The fire spread quickly and the flames engulfed the entire aircraft soon after.(X/@PrestonWheeles)

The fire spread quickly and the flames engulfed the entire aircraft soon after. The scary footage, recorded as passengers were screaming while fleeing the runway, shows the raging fire completely consume the plane.

Lucikly, there were no reports of injuries to anyone as all passengers were able to escape. "All passengers were evacuated without injury, and thankfully, no one was harmed," Antalya Governor's Office Deputy Suat Seyitoglu told Turkiye Today.

Watch the video here:

One of the videos going viral showed passengers hauling their luggage even as they were gliding down the emergency slide.

X users pointed out that during emergencies such decisions can be deadly. "In case of an evacuation you should leave your bags behind. Oh lord, after I saw the passengers rolling their bags, I will not think about the chaos in the plane. This behavior kills people," said one user.

"Anyone who takes their hand luggage with them in an emergency evacuation should be banned from flying for life," said another user.

This is not the first time when a Superjet has caught fire upon landing. In 2019, an Aeroflot flight was struck by lightning after it took off from Moscow, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing and erupt in flames.

At least 41 passengers were killed in the incident. Families of the victims claimed they delayed their evacuation by trying to save their baggage.

"A fire broke out in the engine of the SU95 type aircraft, registered RA89085, belonging to Azimuth Airlines, travelling from Sochi Airport in Russia to Antalya Airport, during landing. After landing at Antalya Airport at 21:34, an emergency call was made by the aircraft pilots due to the fire," the ministry said in a statement.