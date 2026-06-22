Tesla employee shares 7-day work schedule, internet questions long working hours

A clip shared on social media has started a fresh discussion about work culture at Tesla. The video, originally posted on Instagram, shows how many hours an employee says they work in a week, and it has left users divided. Some people see it as a look into the demands of working at a big tech company. Others feel it shows that work life balance is missing in many modern tech jobs. Tesla employee’s weekly work hours go viral. (Instagram/@md.abdul.salman)

A week inside a Tesla employee’s schedule The post was shared by Mohammad Salman on Instagram, where the video text reads, “How much I work in a week at Tesla.” It then breaks down the employee’s schedule across seven days: Monday, 11 hours. Tuesday, 9 hours. Wednesday, 10 hours. Thursday, 11 hours. Friday, 7 hours. Saturday, 2 hours. Sunday, 4 hours.

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The weekly total, as shown in the clip, reflects a work pattern that stretches beyond the typical five day office routine, with work spilling into weekends as well. While weekdays appear consistently long, the weekend hours are lighter but still present, suggesting a work culture where complete downtime is limited.

The clip does not provide additional context about the role, team, or location of the employee, but that has not stopped viewers from reacting.