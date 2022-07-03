'Test Cricket Tandav': Anand Mahindra on Rishabh Pant's blazing batting against England

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra's love for cricket is well known. When India won the Test series on its tour of Australia, Anand Mahindra gifted the Thar SUV to six Indian players. The industrialist cum cricket fan has now taken to Twitter to share a collage that sums up Rishabh Pant's 146-run innings against England in the fifth Test held at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The share has received tremendous love from netizens as they resonated with Mahindra's tweet.

Anand Mahindra shared a collage of Rishabh Pant's batting against England in the fifth Test and wrote, "Test Cricket Tandav. #RishabhPant is a sports artiste. Impossible not to marvel at him…."

Take a look at Anand Mahindra's post below:

The tweet was shared a day ago and has since racked up more than 46,200 likes and over 2,400 retweets. The share has also prompted people to express their thoughts in the comments section.

"The best attacking field for Rishabh in test cricket is the defensive field from the first ball he face," wrote a Twitter user with hashtags #INDvsENG and #ENGvsIND. "Well said. @RishabhPant17 has immense potential to carve out a niche for himself. His performance against the best seam bowlers in Australia and England is commendable," shared another. "You connect so well with diverse topics and your posts, Mahindra ji. Admirable!" commented a third.

Rishabh Pant scored the fastest Test hundred by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter off 89 deliveries. He scored 146 runs off 111 balls at a strike rate of over 131. England ended Day 2 of the rescheduled fifth Test against India on 119/3. India is ahead by 332 runs.

