Test your brainpower: Only those with advanced problem-solving skills can crack this tricky maths puzzle

Maths brain teasers have long been a favourite pastime for those who enjoy a good challenge. With the rise of social media platforms, these puzzles have found a new home, captivating audiences from all walks of life. From solving equations to identifying patterns, these puzzles test our logical thinking and problem-solving skills in the most entertaining ways. The thrill of cracking a tricky riddle has made these brain teasers go viral, sparking lively debates and interactions online. If you're one of those who love flexing your brainpower, we’ve got a new puzzle for you that might just leave you scratching your head! A tricky maths puzzle left the internet confused.(X/Brainy quiz)

(Also read: You'll need out-of-the-box thinking to solve this maths brain teaser. Can you crack it?)

The puzzle

The tricky maths puzzle, shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the account Brainy Quiz, features a grid of numbers, with a missing value in the bottom right corner. The challenge is simple but tricky: can you spot the pattern and calculate the missing number?

Here's what the grid looks like:

First row: 6, 5, 12

Second row: 12, 15, 36

Third row: 36, 60, 144

Fourth row: 144, 300, ? (the missing value)

Your task is to figure out what number should replace the “?” at the bottom right corner.

Check out the puzzle here:

How to solve it

Maths puzzles like these often rely on identifying patterns in the numbers. The first step is to look at the rows and columns, trying to find a consistent relationship between the numbers. Are there mathematical operations like multiplication or division happening between them? Or perhaps a more complex formula linking each value?

If you think you’ve cracked the code, don’t rush to a conclusion just yet. Maths puzzles sometimes hide their patterns in plain sight, so make sure you test your theory thoroughly before finalising your answer.

(Also read: Put your observation skills to test: Can you spot the hidden cat in this tricky optical illusion?)

The internet’s love for maths challenges

It's clear that the internet has developed a deep affection for maths brain teasers. They’ve become a popular way to test logic and reasoning skills, with many social media users jumping at the chance to show off their problem-solving abilities. Platforms like X have seen a surge in these types of puzzles, with users sharing solutions, debating theories, and engaging in friendly competition to solve the most complex riddles.

So, can you crack this tricky riddle?