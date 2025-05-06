Menu Explore
Test your brainpower: Only those with advanced problem-solving skills can crack this tricky maths puzzle

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
May 06, 2025 02:30 PM IST

A tricky maths puzzle shared on X went viral as users tried to crack the missing number.

Maths brain teasers have long been a favourite pastime for those who enjoy a good challenge. With the rise of social media platforms, these puzzles have found a new home, captivating audiences from all walks of life. From solving equations to identifying patterns, these puzzles test our logical thinking and problem-solving skills in the most entertaining ways. The thrill of cracking a tricky riddle has made these brain teasers go viral, sparking lively debates and interactions online. If you're one of those who love flexing your brainpower, we’ve got a new puzzle for you that might just leave you scratching your head!

A tricky maths puzzle left the internet confused.(X/Brainy quiz)
A tricky maths puzzle left the internet confused.(X/Brainy quiz)

The puzzle

The tricky maths puzzle, shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the account Brainy Quiz, features a grid of numbers, with a missing value in the bottom right corner. The challenge is simple but tricky: can you spot the pattern and calculate the missing number?

Here's what the grid looks like:

First row: 6, 5, 12

Second row: 12, 15, 36

Third row: 36, 60, 144

Fourth row: 144, 300, ? (the missing value)

Your task is to figure out what number should replace the “?” at the bottom right corner.

Check out the puzzle here:

How to solve it

Maths puzzles like these often rely on identifying patterns in the numbers. The first step is to look at the rows and columns, trying to find a consistent relationship between the numbers. Are there mathematical operations like multiplication or division happening between them? Or perhaps a more complex formula linking each value?

If you think you’ve cracked the code, don’t rush to a conclusion just yet. Maths puzzles sometimes hide their patterns in plain sight, so make sure you test your theory thoroughly before finalising your answer.

The internet’s love for maths challenges

It's clear that the internet has developed a deep affection for maths brain teasers. They’ve become a popular way to test logic and reasoning skills, with many social media users jumping at the chance to show off their problem-solving abilities. Platforms like X have seen a surge in these types of puzzles, with users sharing solutions, debating theories, and engaging in friendly competition to solve the most complex riddles.

So, can you crack this tricky riddle?

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
