Texas man rescues pet dog that fell into freezing pool. ‘Hero,’ say netizens
A pet owner in Texas has been termed a hero after a video shows him jumping into a freezing swimming pool in order to rescue his pet dog that fell inside. Dan Holmes, a resident of Southlake, Texas, shared the video of the scary moment his dog Christi fell through ice covering the pool in order to warn others with pets.
“Warning, if you have pets be careful. Watch this video, thank goodness I was out near the pool,” he wrote while sharing the video.
The moment, caught most likely on a security camera, shows Holmes clearing snow in his backyard. His dogs can be seem running around when one of them steps over the ice covering the pool.
As the dog steps further across the pool, ice gives in and the dog falls through. While the dog struggles in the icy water, Holmes rushes to rescue his pet. He too falls into the freezing water but manages to help the dog out of the pool before getting out himself. Watch the entire incident in the video below:
Since being shared on February 15, the video has collected nearly 300 shares and many appreciative comments.
“Wow so glad you were outside and everyone is ok,” wrote an individual. “I got cold just watching that,” wrote another. To this, Holmes replied, “It took my breath away it was pretty darn cold. Will not be doing that anytime soon.”
“OMG. Thankfully you were there and you are safe. Parents ensure to keep your kiddos away from water now too!” added a third. “Oh my gosh. You are a hero!” commented a fourth.
