Thai restaurant's clever name makes people say 'it's genius'

What do you do when searching for a particular dish or cuisine? One of the things, of course, is to Google about it, and instantly you get hundreds of options to choose from. Googling your favourite dish is one of the easiest ways to get a recipe for it or find an eatery that serves it. Recognising this search feature, recently, a restaurant made use of it smartly, which may blow you away. The restaurant simply named itself "Thai Food near me." Genius, isn't it? Screengrab of Thai Restaurant.(Twitter/@0xgaut)

"SEO game too strong," shared Twitter user Gaut, along with a picture of the restaurant. On top of the gate, you can read the name of this eatery written in gold block letters, which is "Thai Food near me."

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on March 31. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 2.8 million times. Many people have also commented and liked the post. Several thought that it was a smart name for the restaurant.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "And it works in person too, as it is the closest Thai food to you at that moment." Another shared, "It's genius, really." "This is really, really dope! Smart, in fact," expressed a third. A fourth person added, "Okay, pack it in, folks. There are no further frontiers for marketers."