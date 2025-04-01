Thailand’s heroic dog unit searches for survivors under rubble in earthquake-stricken Bangkok. Video

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand on Friday, causing significant damage and burying nearly 100 people when a high-rise building under construction collapsed in the Thai capital of Bangkok. As rescue teams work relentlessly to save survivors trapped under rubble, one group of unsung heroes is earning widespread praise – Thailand’s canine rescue unit, K9 USAR Thailand. Rescue dogs from K9 USAR Thailand aid in search after 7.7 earthquake, earning praise online.(Facebook/K9 USAR Thailand)

Rescue efforts underway in Bangkok

Amid the devastation, rescue operations in Bangkok are in full swing, with officials working tirelessly to clear debris and rescue survivors. One of the key contributors to these efforts is K9 USAR Thailand, a specially trained dog unit that has been assisting in locating survivors under the rubble. Videos of these highly skilled rescue dogs sniffing through piles of debris have gone viral, with many social media users praising their heroic work.

K9 Sahara's role in the search

One dog, K9 Sahara, has particularly captured the public's attention. On Saturday, Sahara was assigned a crucial task in an area filled with unstable debris. Initially, the dog’s handler decided to fit Sahara with shoes on her front legs to provide stability, as the ground was loose and unpredictable. However, after monitoring Sahara’s movements, the handler removed the shoes when it was determined the surfaces were safe enough for her to work without them.

Special care for the dogs

Behind the scenes, a great deal of effort goes into ensuring the well-being of the canine rescue team. Each dog has a dedicated cooling system in their crate to help them relax between tasks, and cooling mats and buckets are provided to prevent overheating. Portable air conditioners have also been installed, significantly improving the dogs’ comfort in the intense heat of the rescue zone. Volunteer veterinarians are on standby at all times, ready to provide any necessary medical care for the dogs.

Despite the exhaustion from their demanding work, the K9 USAR Thailand team remains hopeful. "Our focus is to help find the missing people," said one of the handlers.