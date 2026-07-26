‘That’s how safe Dubai is’: Indian woman stranded with flat tyre says police waited behind her car for safety

An Indian woman has praised Dubai’s safety standards after a police car waited behind her stranded vehicle while she dealt with a flat tyre amid heavy traffic. The incident, captured in a video, has attracted attention online, with viewers applauding the professionalism and courtesy of the city’s police force.

An Indian woman applauded Dubai Police after a police car remained behind her vehicle for safety. (Instagram/khushidxbrealtor)

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Recovery vehicle and police arrive within minutes

Khushi Ostwal shared the video on Instagram while sitting inside the car with another woman. Explaining the situation, she said, “Unfortunately, my car has developed a flat tyre right in the middle of heavy traffic. But do you know what the best part about Dubai is? The mechanic has gone to get a replacement tyre and will change it because there seems to be an issue with the current one.”

Ostwal said that despite being stranded on a busy road, she felt completely safe as assistance arrived almost immediately.

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“Despite the situation, I feel completely safe here. Within just five minutes, a recovery vehicle arrived and parked in front of my car, while a police car stopped behind us purely for our safety. What do you have to say about that?” she added.

Police officer offers to wait for their safety

The other woman in the car said she initially felt nervous when the police officer approached them but was surprised by his response after learning about the flat tyre.

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“Honestly, I am amazed. When the police officer first arrived, I felt a little nervous. He asked me what had happened to the car, and I told him that it had a flat tyre. He then asked how long the mechanic would take to return,” she said.

She added that the officer spoke to her in Hindi and offered to remain at the spot until the mechanic returned.

“I told him that the mechanic would be back in about 10 minutes, and he said, ‘Okay, that’s fine. I’ll wait behind your car for your safety.’ I was like, ‘What? For our safety?’” she recalled.

Concluding the video, Ostwal said, “And that is how safe Dubai is. No matter where you travel in the world, you eventually find yourself coming back here because you become accustomed to the sense of safety and comfort Dubai offers.”

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The clip was shared with the caption, “Dubai is the safest for women.”

Watch the clip here:

Social media users react

The video received several reactions from viewers. One user wrote, “Dubai police officers are very professional and courteous.” Another said, “I agree with you.” A third person commented, “This is very true,” while another added, “Yes, you're right.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)