Shreyas Iyer reveals he waved hello to a beautiful girl during IPL, says ‘was hoping to get…’

Cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer recently appeared on the second episode of Kapil Sharma’s Netflix Show The Great India Kapil Show. During the show, host Kapil Sharma asked the cricketers a number of questions. Of these, one was directed at Iyer about the female attention he receives during matches. Shreyas Iyer (centre) on Kapil Sharma's new show with Rohit Sharma (right). (Screengrab)

The conversation began when Kapil Sharma mentioned that whenever Shreyas Iyer hits a boundary in a match, the cameraman focuses on girls holding posters that say ‘Shreyas Marry Me!’. “He is also a bachelor,” Kapil added. The comedian-turned-actor then asked Shreyas if he later tries to locate the girl in the crowd or asks the cameraman about her whereabouts.

To this, Iyer replied, “When I was playing IPL for the first year, I saw a beautiful girl sitting in the stands and I waved hello to her. This is years ago. After the match, I was waiting for her to message me on Facebook, and I kept checking for it. That is the only incident that happened to me.”

During the show, Iyer even performed a card trick. He asked Sharma to shuffle a deck of cards and choose one from it. After Sharma picked a card, he asked him to see it. Sharma even showed the card to the audience. Then Iyer took the card from Sharma, placed it into the deck, and gave it a good shuffle.

Next, he asked the comedian to think of a name and pick cards one by one while spelling the person’s name. And voila! The last card that Sharma picked was the same one he chose in the very beginning - the ace of hearts.