The Great Khali vibes to Obsessed, tags Vicky Kaushal in video. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 15, 2023 02:56 PM IST

The Great Khali was also recently seen vibing to the song Obsessed. He also tagged Vicky Kaushal in his video.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Vicky Kaushal went viral after he shared a video of himself doing an impromptu dance to the song Obsessed by Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma. Since he shared the video, several netizens have started sharing their own videos to this popular track. Now, joining the bandwagon of people dancing to this song, The Great Khali was also recently seen vibing to Obsessed.

The Great Khali vibes to Obsessed.(Instagram/@The Great Khali)
The Great Khali vibes to Obsessed.(Instagram/@The Great Khali)

The clip begins to show The Great Khali sitting on a bed. As the song Obsessed plays behind him, he can be seen lip-syncing and vibing to the song.

Watch the video here.

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being shared it has been viewed more than six lakh times and the numbers are still increasing. The video also has more than 82,000 likes. Several have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "You did it better than Vicky Kuashal, awesome." A second added, "Ngl this was a good reel." "Too good, sir," expressed a third. What do you think about this video?

