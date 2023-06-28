Spotted: Social media’s Serbian dancing lady in DU’s Khalsa College!

The legend dates back to September 26, 1998 when a mysterious happening involved a Serbian lady who spilt up from her lover and then danced on the streets while looking for him. The reason behind her jubilation in sadness remains a mystery till date. But a video of her, when made public in 2019 by a TikTok user, found many takers and now the list includes some students of Delhi University’s Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College. A screengrab from the reel that shows SGTB Khalsa student, Prabhjot Singh moving like #SerbianDancingLady. (Screengrab: bolda_ni_sengh/Instagram)

A grab from the video showing the Serbian Dancing Lady, which went viral in 2019, giving birth to an urban legend.

In a viral reel (with over 193k views), Prabhjot Singh, a first-year BA (Prog) student is seen jumping around his college campus with a handkerchief over his head as he imitates the #SerbianDancingLady. “I had conceived the prank to scare my college friends in between our classes. So I called up my friends on a lonely staircase at the top floor of the college building and started dancing like that lady. As soon as my friends saw me, they shrieked and I had a hearty laugh,” recounts Singh, sharing how he first spotted this video on the internet and was already talking to his friends about it since two days before he played the prank.

A screengrab from the reel that shows Prabhjot Singh’s friends joining in to break into bhangra towards the end. (Screengrab: bolda_ni_sengh/Instagram)

After successfully executing the prank, his friends suggested a twist to shoot a video, which ended up going viral on social media. “One of my batchmates, Simran Issar from BCom (Hons), suggested that we end this video with the song Mundiyan Ton Bach Ke Rahi,” says Singh. The video’s editor, Issar, adds, “I thought rather than scaring viewers with this video, it was better to make it comic. This is why I called in my friends Sahaj Sandhu, Harjot Singh and Jagjeet Singh to join in the dance towards the end on the Punjabi number. Why make the Serbian Lady feel lonely, even if it’s a parody (laughs)!”

